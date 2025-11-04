Illegal, Errant, ‘Killer’ Tippers Run Unabated; Officials Twiddle Thumbs

NIZAMABAD: Rough and negligent driving by tipper drivers is causing a majority of road accidents in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. However, officials from the transport and police departments have failed to take stringent action against the drivers and owners of these vehicles.

Residents across both districts say they live in constant fear of tippers speeding along national highways and main roads.

A tragic incident on October 15 near Jangampet village in Bhiknoor mandal, Kamareddy district, claimed four lives, including two children, when a recklessly driven tipper rammed into an oncoming two-wheeler. And, on Monday, a tipper accident at Mirjaguda in Vikarabad district killed 19 people.

Despite the rising fatalities, officials are reportedly unable to act against these “killer tippers” because many of the vehicles are owned by elected representatives and .

Tippers are extensively used to transport gravel and sand in the districts, often operating illegally. Many of these vehicles are driven dangerously, leading to alarming accident rates. In Nizamabad district alone, 43 people were killed in 101 tipper-related accidents in 2024. Similarly, in Kamareddy, 27 people lost their lives and 46 were injured in 33 such accidents.

Experts say that strict enforcement by transport and police departments could significantly reduce these accidents.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Ramulu, a senior tipper driver from Nizamabad, admitted that long working hours and pressure from owners to meet daily targets force drivers to speed.

“Wages are low, the work pressure is high, and in many cases, drivers operate under the influence of alcohol. These are the main reasons behind major road accidents,” he explained.

People urge Nizamabad commissioner of police P. Sai Chaitanya to take stringent action against errant tipper owners and drivers. They requested the CP to take action to curb the menace of reckless tipper operations similar to the crackdown on school buses violating rules.