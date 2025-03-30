HCU students detained for averting leveling works at 400-acre land meant for auction

Hyderabad: Several students of Hyderabad Central University (HCU) were taken into preventive custody by Cyberabad police for trying to prevent the leveling works at the 400-acre land that was planned to be auctioned by the State government near the university premises in Kancha Gachibbowli here on Sunday.

Irate students raised slogans denouncing the State government’s move to auction the land in the name of mobilizing financial resources for the State. They were protesting to prevent the leveling works using earth movers.

As students refused to relent, the police personnel swung into action and bundled them into separate vehicles and cleared them from the premises. When a few girls tried to continue their protest, a group of women police constables overpowered them and took them into preventive custody.

Several students found fault with the government’s plan to auction 400 acres of land surrounded by trees and diverse species of life, becoming a source of oxygen for the city. A few students shared the videos criticizing the highhandedness of police while staging a protest. A special police picket was also posted to prevent any untoward incident near the premises.