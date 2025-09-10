HCU Elections to be Held on Sept. 19

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad has released schedule for students’ union elections for the year 2025-26.

The elections will be conducted on September 19 from 9 am to 5 pm while the counting of votes would be conducted the next day apart from announcing the results.

Elections will take place for the positions of President, Vice-President, General Secretary, Joint Secretary, Cultural Secretary and Sports Secretary.

The venue for filing and withdrawing nominations would be the Dean, Students' Welfare Office. The guidelines for filing nominations, nomination forms and eligibility criteria can be downloaded from the university website. The non-refundable nomination fee is Rs.300 in the case of General candidates and Rs. 150 in the case of SC/ST/OBC/EWS and PWD candidates. Payment is to be made in cash, according to Students Union Election Chairman.