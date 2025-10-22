HCA U-19 Selection Under Judicial Scrutiny

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court will continue hearing a writ plea on selection practices by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for the Hyderabad Men’s Under-19 team for the 2025–2026 season.

The court is dealing with a writ plea filed by the father of 18-year-old cricketer **Avula Nikshith**. The petitioner contended that his son was wrongfully disqualified from the Under-19 leagues, probables, and final state team selection despite being eligible and performing consistently. He alleged that the process lacked transparency, fairness, and accountability.

The petitioner is aggrieved by the non-disclosure of the Yo-Yo fitness test results, conducted in October for the 30 shortlisted players. He further alleged that while his son was excluded citing Yo-Yo test criteria, several players with poor on-field performance and insignificant scores in HCA A and B Division matches were promoted to the final squad for the BCCI Vinod Mankad Trophy.

He claimed mala fide intentions on the part of the selectors, accusing them of hiding substandard performances to favour certain players, thereby undermining merit. He sought directions to the HCA to adopt a fair, just, and reasonable procedure, including publication of individual performance data, selection criteria, and evaluation parameters on the official website.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the Association to reconsider his son’s candidature and allow him to represent Hyderabad in the forthcoming Cooch Behar Trophy starting November 16.

HC Directs Trial Court to Reconsider Plea for Release of Seized Chocolates, Perishables

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court directed the II Additional Junior Civil Judge-cum-IX Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Medchal–Malkajgiri District, to reconsider an application for the release of seized chocolates and other perishable goods.

NTEX Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd. (Elastic Run) filed a criminal revision case challenging the seizure of chocolates and other perishable goods by the Pet Basheerabad Police. It was alleged that the items were beyond their expiry date and unfit for human consumption.

A police inspection of NTEX’s warehouse allegedly revealed certain food items, including chocolates, that did not display individual manufacturing or expiry dates. Treating the goods as “unfit for sale,” the authorities seized them and registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with the sale of noxious food or drink.

The petitioners contended that none of the seized products were liable to be seized, as they were not offered for sale. They argued that the warehouse contained segregated stock — some meant for sale and others kept aside for return or disposal — and that the seizure was based on an erroneous assumption by the investigating officer.

It was pointed out that prolonged storage of perishable goods would cause irreparable loss and wastage. Counsel for the petitioner referred to the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging and Labelling) Regulations, 2020, which exempt small packaged items such as chocolates, candies, and eclairs from carrying manufacturing and expiry details on each unit, requiring such information only on outer or bulk packaging.

After hearing both sides, the judge observed that since the seized goods were perishable, retaining them would serve no purpose. The judge therefore directed the trial court to reconsider the company’s application.

Telangana HC Grants Bail to Woman Accused of Organizing Brothel House

The Telangana High Court granted bail to an accused arrested for allegedly organizing a brothel house. The judge was dealing with a criminal petition filed by Entenki Bhavana Ammu.

According to the prosecution, a raid was conducted on September 4 based on reliable information that a brothel house was being operated. During the raid, the petitioner was found along with victims and other accused persons. It was alleged that the petitioner, along with another accused who is absconding, was organizing the brothel house.

Counsel for the petitioner contended that the allegations were false and baseless and that the petitioner, a housewife, was innocent and not involved in any other criminal case. It was pointed out that she had been in judicial custody since September 5 and prayed that she be enlarged on bail.

The judge noted that the petitioner had been in custody since September 5 and that as many as 19 witnesses had already been examined. Considering the period of incarceration and the completion of the material part of the investigation, the judge granted conditional bail to the petitioner.

HC Takes Up Plea Over Non-Appointment of Physically Disabled Candidate at University of Hyderabad

Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea challenging the non-appointment of a physically disabled candidate to the post of Associate Professor in the School of Engineering Sciences and Technology at the University of Hyderabad.

The writ plea was filed by Dr. Umesh Kumar Vates, a guest faculty member in Mechanical Engineering from Uttar Pradesh. The petitioner contended that his non-appointment against the PwBD category violated the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and the Constitution.

He further alleged that the university’s action was arbitrary, discriminatory, and contrary to the criteria prescribed in the direct recruitment notification. The petitioner argued that the respondent authorities failed to apply the relaxation of standards of suitability provided under the Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

He also urged that any appointment made by the university in violation of the Act — by filling the post with a non-disabled person without prior government approval — would be null and void.

The judge posted the matter to October 23 for further hearing.