HCA, SRH end ticket row after talks

Hyderabad:After the government announced a vigilance probe into the alleged arm-twisting tactics by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for more free tickets during the current season of IPL from the management of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), the cricket body and the franchise seem to have resolved their feud.

HCA secretary R. Devraj convened a meeting with SRH officials on Tuesday at the Uppal stadium. The meeting was attended by SRH representatives Kiran, Saravanan and Rohit Suresh.



After talks, HCA and SRH issued a joint statement stating that the franchise would allot 10 per cent of stadium’s seating capacity across all sections to the cricketing body.



“SRH would only adhere to the existing tri-party agreement between SRH, HCA, and the BCCI, ensuring that 10 per cent of the available stadium capacity across all sections is allocated accordingly. The HCA, in turn, agreed to maintain the existing allocation of passes in each category, in line with practice followed over the years,” the joint statement explained..



The category allocation of 3,900 complimentary passes to HCA will remain unchanged, consistent with established practice. HCA has assured SRH that they will fully cooperate with SRH in a professional manner.



Interestingly, HCA president A. Jagan Mohan Rao was not involved in the deliberations due to SRH’s allegations against him. Reports said he had decided not to be part of any meeting with SRH in the current season.