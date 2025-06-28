HCA Seeks To Buyout Clubs’ Loyalty Ahead Of AGM Today

Hyderabad:The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) was mired in a new controversy after transferring Rs 4 crore to 136 cricket clubs, just days before its annual general meeting (AGM) on June 29. The move was widely perceived as an attempt to buy loyalty and silence dissent as the HCA is under the scanner for a slew of irregularities, including dubious IPL ticket sales.

Despite strong opposition from some members, insiders revealed that the HCA leadership had rushed funds through multiple banks under the guise of a ‘development fund’, ostensibly for purchasing kits, uniforms, and shoes for players. Sources told Deccan Chronicle that the timing and manner of the disbursement were designed to curry favour with club members and prevent any unrest during the crucial AGM. Notably, most office bearers, who themselves stood to benefit from the largesse, remained conspicuously silent.



A dissenting office-bearer, who has reportedly fallen out with HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao, vocally opposed the move. Yet, in a clear display of internal politics, the association hurriedly processed the payments, deliberately keeping the dissenting member in the dark.



Reports indicate that several payments bounced, possibly due to procedural lapses such as missing signatures or incomplete documentation. This botched attempt at appeasement not only exposes the HCA’s questionable financial practices but also sets the stage for yet another round of scrutiny and scandal.