HCA President Overstepped Authority: High Court

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court on Wednesday faulted the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for suspending administrative manager Bijay Durga Rath without having the requisite authority.

Justice E. V. Venugopal, who was hearing a petition filed by Rath challenging his suspension, ruled that the HCA president had acted beyond his legal powers. The court held that any action taken by an individual lacking the conferred authority is null and void.

Accordingly, the Judge set aside the suspension order, observing that the president had exercised powers that were not vested in him. The court also directed the HCA to reinstate Rath and release all arrears due to him.

Rath was appointed as administrative manager of the HCA on June 23, 2021, and his services were regularised on July 28, 2022. In 2023, he submitted a representation to the supervisory committee of the HCA regarding the non-payment of increments.

However, instead of addressing the issue, the HCA president issued a suspension order against him. The court noted this action as unjustified and unauthorised and has directed the HCA to take corrective action in line with its internal regulations.