HCA Faces Charges In U-19 Team Selection

Hyderabad: Telangana Mineral Development Corporation (TMDCL) chairperson Anil Kumar Eravathri has filed a petition with Rachakonda police commissioner G. Sudheer Babu, alleging irregularities and favouritism in the selection of the Hyderabad Under-19 cricket team for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. Confirming the receipt of the complaint, the commissioner said a case would be registered after preliminary verification.

In his petition, Anil Kumar accused Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and the Junior Selection Committee of bias, particularly naming selector and coach Sudeep Tyagi of Adnan Cricket Academy. He alleged that several players from Tyagi’s academy were chosen for the state squad, including some previously involved in age-fraud cases using fake Aadhaar cards.

The complaint also cited an HCA press release dated November 13, 2024, listing six Telangana players banned by the BCCI for two years over age discrepancies. Some of these players allegedly reappeared in subsequent squads despite the bans.

Anil Kumar further alleged that several Junior Selection Committee members did not meet the eligibility criteria under the HCA by-laws. He urged police to conduct a call data analysis (CDA) to verify possible coordination between Tyagi and academy owner Adnan Bafnan, and to ensure merit-based selections in future tournaments.