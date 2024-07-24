HC to hear plea on BRS office land on July 30

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has scheduled a hearing for July 30 on the petition seeking the allocation of one acre of land for a BRS party office in Hanamkonda.

On Wednesday, Justice K. Laxman presided over the case following a petition filed by D. Vinay Bhasker, president of the Hanumakonda BRS, challenging a report submitted by the Deputy Commissioner of Hanumakonda Municipality. The report was scrutinized in light of the court's earlier directions, and the RDO Rajender also presented a report detailing permissions and No Objection Certificates (NoCs) for the construction of the office building.

The court noted that no formal order had been issued concerning the case and directed for further details to be provided. Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy informed the court that the MLC had requested land from the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority, located near the MLC's residence, and that the former Collector had also sought the government's approval for this land allocation.

The court has instructed the Advocate General to submit the relevant documents related to the land to the petitioner and has adjourned the hearing to July 30.