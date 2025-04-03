HC to hear PIL against radar project in Damagundam

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court will continue to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the proposed ELF Radar Project in the Damagundam Reserve Forest. A two-judge panel comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara were dealing with a PIL filed by Damagundam Forest Protection JAC — Save Damagundam. The petitioner argued that the project is arbitrary, illegal, and harmful to the fragile ecosystem, threatening biodiversity and local livelihoods.

The PIL sought the cancellation of a GO of 2014, a thorough environmental impact assessment (EIA), and a public hearing with affected communities. The petitioner also sought the preparation of a People’s Biodiversity Register, patent rights for local gram panchayats over medicinal plants, and protection of religious sites within the forest. The panel directed the Telangana Pollution Control Board and other authorities to file their response in the PIL and posted the matter for further hearing in two weeks.

Writ seeks transfer of FIRs against chit fund to CID

The Telangana High Court will continue to hear a writ petition seeking transfer of all 56 FIRs registered against Akshara Chit Fund Pvt. Ltd and its directors, to the Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID). The writ petition was filed by Akshara Chit Funds in relation to allegations of criminal breach of trust and cheating, following complaints from investors regarding non-payment of matured chits. Justice T. Vinod admitted the writ petition filed by the petitioners, who contended that in February 2024, Karimnagar police arrested the company’s chairman and four directors on charges of misusing investors’ funds. Furthermore, in February 2025, the state government ordered the attachment of properties worth Rs 14.2 crore belonging to Akshara Chit Funds Pvt. Ltd and Akshara Township Pvt. Ltd under the Telangana Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act, 1999. The petitioners said that the company holds security deposits with the relevant chit registrars that exceed its liabilities. The petitioners claimed that their total liability of Rs 94.12 crore towards 3,721 chit subscribers is backed by security deposits worth Rs 106.20 crores for 652 legally terminated chits.

They attribute the company’s financial difficulties to the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to widespread defaults by subscribers who had already received their payments, resulting in `109.18 crore in outstanding dues owed to the company. The petitioners also sought for the appointment of a receiver-cum-liquidator to take charge of the security deposits and mortgaged properties held by the chit registrars. The petitioners proposed that these funds be used to settle liabilities to subscribers thereby preventing further criminal proceedings against the company and its directors. The government sought additional time to examine the complaints. The judge, considering the said request, posted the matter for further hearing in four weeks.

Education dept’s selection process challenged



Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea challenging the actions of the state education department and other authorities in changing the selection process for Special Education Teacher (Primary Level) in the Secondary Grade Teacher category. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by J. Suman, who contended that the introduction of a proficiency test for candidates holding a CSR certificate from Bengaluru was arbitrary and altered the selection process midway. The petitioner argued that despite securing higher marks than another candidate in the Scheduled Caste category for Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, he was overlooked, and another candidate was appointed. The petitioner sought cancellation of the selected candidate’s appointment and requested that he be granted the post with seniority, salary arrears, and other consequential benefits. In the alternative, he prayed for consideration in any future vacancy for the same role. After hearing the counsel for the petitioner, the judge directed the government pleader to get instructions and posted the matter for further hearing.



HC to decide on quota in judicial recruitments



A two-judge panel of Telangana High Court will decide a writ plea challenging the inaction of the Registrar Recruitment for the Telangana High Court in implementing a GO providing up to 10 per cent reservation for Scheduled Tribe candidates in judicial department recruitments across Telangana. The panel comprising Justice Sam Koshy and Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda took on a writ plea filed by Rathlavath Sathish, a student. The petitioner would contend that despite submitting a representation in January 2025 seeking enforcement of the GO dated November 9, 2022, the respondent failed to take action. The petitioner argued that such inaction is arbitrary, unjust, and unconstitutional. The petitioner is seeking a direction to the respondent to enforce the reservation policy in recruitments for positions such as typist, field assistant, stenographer, junior assistant, and other posts in the judiciary department. The panel directed the respondent authorities to file their response.