HC Takes Suo Motu PIL on Gulzar House Fire

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday took up a suo motu public interest litigation in connection with the May 18, 2025 fire accident at Gulzar House, Hyderabad, in which 17 persons died.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin converted a letter dated May 26, 2025, addressed by Santosh Gupta to the Chief Justice into a writ petition, registered as WP (PIL) No. 9 of 2026. The court sought details regarding the functionality of fire engines and availability of equipment with the fire department.

Gupta, a Hyderabad resident who lost his daughter and 16 other family members in the incident, alleged lapses on the part of fire services and emergency medical authorities. In his letter, he claimed negligence and lack of adequate tools and equipment in the fire engines and ambulances that responded to the emergency.

He stated that he and his sister dialled 101, 100 and 108 between 6.12 am and 6.16 am, and that one fire engine and one ambulance reached the spot around 6.45 am. He alleged that the fire engine was not properly equipped and that essential equipment, including water and oxygen masks, was unavailable. He further alleged that fire personnel were initially reluctant to enter the premises and that civilians assisted in rescue efforts.

Gupta also alleged deficiencies in ambulance services, stating that the vehicle lacked oxygen cylinders and that basic first aid, including CPR, was not administered. Eight persons rescued from the building were shifted to Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet, where they were declared dead. He attributed the deaths to delay and negligence.

The petitioner sought a judicial inquiry, preferably headed by a sitting or retired judge, to determine the circumstances leading to the loss of lives and to fix accountability.

The respondents in the PIL include the Principal Secretary, home department; the director general, Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services; the director, Medical and Health Department; and the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad.

After preliminary hearing, the Bench adjourned the matter by four weeks to enable the state government to obtain instructions and file its response.