Telangana HC Takes Up PIL On Illegal Mining in Khammam District

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara issued notices to the mining department and Khammam district officials on allegations of rampant illegal mining.

The court issued notices to the Chief Secretary, mines principal secretary, member-secretary, Telangana Pollution Control Board, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, the Khammam collector, district forest officer, Ramchandranagar, and superintendent of police, directing them to respond within four weeks.

The court had taken up a PIL based on a letter dated 23-09-2024 addressed to the Chief Justice which alleged that there was rampant illegal mining in Khammam district and that officials had become silent spectators.

The letter complained that companies, in blatant violation of the permissions accorded to them, were resorting to illegal mining by deviating from the permissions granted to them, extracting huge minerals endangering the environment.