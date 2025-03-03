Telangana HC Takes Up PIL on Monkey Menace

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday took up a letter on the monkey menace in villages as a public interest litigation (PIL), and issued notices to the government and forest department seeking an explanation on their measures to curb it.

The court clubbed the PIL along with the other petitions filed on the same issue a few years ago. Explaining how farmers and people in the areas were facing problems with uncontrolled monkey attacks on fields and backyards of the houses, a communication was addressed by the Telangana Rythu Plara Sadhana Samiti president M. Mallanna to the High Court.

He said the monkey attacks were causing significant damage to farmers' crops, leading to substantial economic losses, often forcing farmers to abandon their land in affected areas. Mallanna submitted that there were more than three crore monkeys in the state and stated that some incidents had occurred of the simians being poisoned by affected persons.

The High court took up the matter suo moto and a division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara heard the PIL on Monday.