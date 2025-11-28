HC Stays TGPSC From Issuing Appointment Orders to Group-II Candidates

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday stayed a single judge’s orders dated November 18, which had directed the TGPSC to issue appointment orders to eligible candidates in the Group-2 recruitment exams of 2016, by setting aside the final selection list dated October 24, 2019, for 1,032 posts. The single judge bench had found fault with the commission for evaluating answer sheets despite their being tampered with.

The single judge had directed the TGPSC to re-evaluate and finalise the selection strictly in accordance with the recommendations of the technical committee dated 09.03.2017. The judge had specified a time period to the TGPSC to issue appointment orders to the eligible candidates, giving the commission eight weeks.

Challenging the orders, officers who were appointed to Group-2 services through the final selection list of 2019, approached the high Court by filing appeals. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin on Thursday issued an interim stay and adjourned the matter to six weeks. The bench directed all parties to file their counter affidavits.