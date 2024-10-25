HC Stays JH Housing Society’s Proposed Moves

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court on Thursday restrained the executive committee of the Jubilee Hills Housing Co-operative Society Ltd in giving new membership and the move to enter into an agreement for the proposed new project ‘Jubilee Hills-Phase IV’ at Manchirevula in Gandipet mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

Justice T. Madhavi Devi issued the interim stay orders over the decision of the society’s managing committee. The court prima facie viewed that the decisions were in contravention of the bye-laws of the society and its own objectives.

The court was dealing with a petition filed by Jyothi Prasad Kosaraju, who resides near Peddamma temple at Jubilee Hills. He complained that the society had decided to remove around 800 existing members and induct new members, according to their whims and fancies, bypassing the waiting list of members, who have been waiting for decades to own a plot or a house in the society.

He submitted that in order to enter real estate business, the managing panel body has been trying to admit new members by taking an undertaking from each of them that they would pay `five lakh as advance for a project at Manchirevula village, under the Jubilee Hills phase-IV project, though the proposed site is outside the territorial jurisdiction of the society.

It was submitted that all illegal acts and irregularities have been brought to the notice of the commissioner of the cooperatives and registrar of cooperative societies by way of representations on September 24 and October 9. Yet, the said authority who was duty bound under Section 51 of theTelangana Co-operative Societies Act, 1964, to enquire into the matter and take a decision thereon, has not taken any decision.

Justice Madhavi Devi observed that the registrar of cooperative societies ought to have taken action. Its inaction may encourage the managing body of the society to proceed with the alleged illegal moves.

Hence, the court granted stay of all further proceedings till further orders.