HC Stays Eviction Of Dalit Women’s Stalls In Jangaon

WARANGAL: The High Court has granted interim stay on eviction of two stalls run by Dalit women near the Jangaon District Collectorate, directing authorities to halt demolition until further orders.

The petition was filed by Palamakula Chinna Manjula and Potkuri Vijayalakshmi, who operate a tea stall and a Vijaya Dairy outlet set up under the ‘Indira Mahila Shakti’ scheme.

The dispute arose on March 16 when municipal officials, along with police, reached the site with machinery to remove the structures. The women resisted the move, stating that the units were established with loans of ₹3 lakh each under DRDA support and inaugurated six months ago.

In their petition, the vendors alleged that the eviction was initiated without prior notice and raised concerns over disconnection of electricity to their stalls.

They also submitted complaints alleging harassment by officials and sought action under relevant provisions.

After hearing the matter, the court directed authorities to stop eviction proceedings pending further examination.

The order provides temporary relief to the petitioners, while the case remains under judicial consideration.