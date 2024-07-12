HC Sought Response of Govt on Issuing the New Certificates With Rectified Names

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday questioned the state government and the boards of SSC and Intermediate, and Osmania University on what was restraining them from giving fresh educational certificates with changes in names of those who have legally changed their name through the official gazette notification.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti was hearing a petition filed by Vangeti Madhusudhan Reddy, who complained to the court that despite the gazette rectifying the error in his surname in his Class X certificate, the educational authorities are refusing to issue fresh educational certificates to him.

Aravind Karukonda, the counsel for the petitioner, brought to the notice of the court that the SSC Board was rejecting the application on the ground that the then Andhra Pradesh state government had issued GO Ms No.1263 of 1961, Section C, Paras 1, 2, 3, which prohibits any corrections or changes in names of students in their educational certificates after the publication of results.

Hence, the counsel requested the court to issue an appropriate writ, order or direction declaring Rule 1, 2, 3 of Section C of GO Ms. No.1263 of May 6, 1961, issued by the respondents as arbitrary illegal and violative of fundamental rights. Further, he requested the court to direct the authorities to take necessary steps to change name and issue new educational certificates in SSC, Intermediate and degree certificates and all other educational certificates to V. Madhusudan Reddy as per the gazette.

The court heard the arguments and opined that the points raised by the petitioner have to be considered and directed the government to submit the contentions in two weeks.