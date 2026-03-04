HC sets aside registration of villa owners society in Gopanpally

Hyderabad: Justice T. Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court allowed a writ petition challenging the registration of the Pristine Estates Villa Owners Maintenance Mutually Aided Cooperative Society Limited formed by a group of villa owners in a gated community at Gopanpally, holding that the statutory procedure under the Telangana Mutually Aided Cooperative Societies Act was not properly followed.

Petitioners B. Srinivas Rao and another questioned the action of the district cooperative officer in registering “Pristine Estates Villa Owners Maintenance Mutually Aided Cooperative Society Limited” without issuing notice to all owners and without proper verification. It was contended that the project comprised 105 villas and 12 LIG/EWS units, and that the society was registered at the instance of a few residents to the exclusion of the majority.

The state defended the registration, stating that proposals were submitted through the E-Sahakara portal, a field verification was conducted on October 15, 2022, and the society was registered on October 21, 2022. The respondent society contended that it presently represented 57 villas and was maintaining common amenities at its own cost.

The judge enquired if the society was formed in accordance with the provisions of the TMACS Act. On examining the record, the judge found inconsistencies in the field inspection report and held that proper enquiry and verification were not carried out before issuing the registration certificate. Relying on an earlier order, the judge reiterated that the registrar must verify compliance with statutory requirements and consider objections before granting registration.

Holding that the registration suffered from procedural infirmities, the judge set aside the registration of the society.

The promoters were directed to draft bye-laws in accordance with the Act and submit a fresh application, which the competent authority shall consider in accordance with law. The judge further directed that the funds collected by the society be kept in a suspense account and returned to the contributorsafter deducting expenses.