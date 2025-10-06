HC Sends Murder Convict Back To Jail

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar held that the minimum threshold or “specified value” for commercial disputes under the Commercial Courts Act, 2015, stood at Rs 3 lakh following the 2018 amendment and does not require a separate notification by the state government. The panel was dealing with a civil revision petition filed by Janset Labs Pvt. Ltd, after a trial court at LB Nagar dismissed its plea on the ground that the suit did not meet the earlier Rs 1 crore threshold required for classification as a commercial suit. Rejecting this contention, the panel clarified that the 2018 amendment, which lowered the specified value from Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 lakh, applied across India, including Telangana. The panel observed that the term “specified value” referred to the monetary value of the dispute required for it to qualify as a commercial suit, whereas “pecuniary value” related to the jurisdictional limits of commercial courts and may be fixed by the state government in consultation with the High Court. “The requirement of a state notification cannot be read into the provisions of the Act,” the bench noted, emphasising that only the Centre could raise the base level beyond Rs 3 lakh. It pointed out that the prayers in the suit, which include recovery of Rs 58.58 lakh with interest, Rs 45 lakh as damages, and future interest, satisfied the statutory threshold. While the trial court’s order did not specifically address the specified value issue, the panel upheld its decision, finding no legal basis to reject the plaint. Dismissing the revision petition, the panel clarified that Janset Labs was free to raise all permissible legal arguments during the trial.