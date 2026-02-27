HC Seeks TG Response on Media Accreditation Policy

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to file a detailed counter affidavit explaining the existing provisions of the Telangana Media Accreditation Policy.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department, information commissioner and chairman of the media academy while hearing petitions challenging a Government Order issued on December 22 regarding eligibility criteria for media accreditation.

The petitions were filed by the Hi-Tech Print and Electronic Media Association, Telangana Urdu Working Journalist Federation and Creative India Broadcasting Private Limited.

Counsel for the petitioners, Barkat Ali Khan, contended that the qualifications prescribed for granting accreditation to cable channels and digital media platforms were unconstitutional. He sought an interim stay on the Government Order, submitting that the validity of existing accreditation cards was set to expire on February 28. On a query from the Bench, government counsel informed the court that the validity of accreditation cards had been extended by two months.

Recording the submission, the court granted four weeks to the state to file its counter affidavit. The petitioners were directed to file their rejoinder within two weeks thereafter.