HC Seeks Telangana Reply on Dharmasagar FTL Constructions

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court has granted four weeks to the state government to file its response in a Public Interest Litigation alleging inaction against illegal constructions within the Full Tank Level (FTL) limits of Dharmasagar Tank in Nirmal district.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin issued the direction while hearing a PIL filed by N. Shravan, a software engineer from Nirmal.



The petitioner alleged that large-scale constructions, including shopping complexes, were coming up within the FTL area of the tank. He contended that authorities had failed to act despite representations submitted to the executive engineer (irrigation), the commissioner of Nirmal municipality and the district collector.



He also stated that complaints were raised during Prajavani grievance redressal programmes held on June 23 and 30, and July 7 and 28, 2025. The Bench directed the state to explain the reasons for the alleged mushrooming of constructions within the FTL limits. The matter has been adjourned for further hearing.

