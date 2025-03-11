HC Seeks Stage of Probe in Criminal Case Against Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday sought from the Narsingi police the status of the stage of investigation in the criminal case against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, filed when he was TPCC president, on charges of illegally using a drone to photograph a farmhouse at Janwada, allegedly said to belong to BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao.

Justice K. Lakshman of the High Court was dealing with the quash petition filed by Revanth Reddy in 2020. The court directed public prosecutor, Palle Nageshwar Rao, to inform the court by March 19.

In another quash petition filed by Revanth Reddy seeking quashing of criminal proceedings against him for violation of SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the High Court directed the police and de facto complainant Peddi Raju to file their counters by March 19.

The case related to the disputed land of about six acres and 24 guntas at Gopanpally in Serilingampally mandal, registered against Revanth Reddy and his brother Kondal Reddy, is in trial stage. The case was registered in February 2016, and a charge sheet was filed in the court in March 2019. The case was registered after N. Peddi Raju and others approached the Gachibowli police, stating that Revanth Reddy and Kondal Reddy had assaulted, threatened and abused them using casteist slurs.