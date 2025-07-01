Telangana High court Seeks Report on Nagaram Land Case

Hyderabad: Responding to allegations of unauthorised constructions over disputed land in Nagaram village, which was allegedly purchased by several IAS and IPS officers despite being classified as Gairan Sarkari land, the Telangana High Court has directed the Rangareddy district collector to submit a report.

The court, in its earlier order on April 24, 2025, had instructed the district collector to list the disputed lands — including Bhoodan and government lands — in Survey No.s 181, 182, 194, and 195 of Nagaram village in Maheshwaram Mandal, Rangareddy district, in the prohibited lands register.

Further, the High Court had barred the officers and the concerned government department from carrying out any alterations, alienations or changes to the said lands until further orders.

Birla Mallesh, the petitioner who had initially approached the court over these transactions, recently filed a contempt petition alleging that illegal construction was continuing on the disputed land in clear violation of court orders.

Supporting his claim, Mallesh submitted photographs showing ongoing construction of a compound wall around the property. Taking note of this, Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy directed the Ranga Reddy district collector to submit a detailed report by July 11.