HC relief to Bandi Sanjay in criminal case

Telangana
Vujjini Vamshidhar
20 March 2025 11:20 PM IST

The Secunderabad Market police had registered FIR filed against him in 2020, on charges that he had made provocative remarks inciting communal hatred, during the GHMC elections

Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay.

Hyderabad: In a relief to Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay, the Telangana High Court on Thursday quashed an FIR filed against him in 2020, on charges that he had made provocative remarks inciting communal hatred, during the GHMC elections.

The Secunderabad Market police had registered the case and it is pending before the trial court. Bandi Sanjay approached the High Court seeking to quash the criminal proceedings.

The High Court allowed his quash petition on the grounds that there is no substantial evidence in the complaint.

