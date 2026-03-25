HC Rejects Suit Filed Beyond Limitation Period

Hyderabad: Justice Renuka Yara of the Telangana High Court has held that when a suit is filed beyond the prescribed limitation period, the court is bound to reject the plaint under Order VII Rule 11(d) of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC).

The judge was dealing with a civil revision petition filed by M/s Platinum Avenues Pvt. Ltd. challenging the order of the X Additional Chief Judge, City Civil Court, Hyderabad, which had dismissed an application seeking rejection of the plaint in an original suit.

The suit was filed by Spykar Lifestyles seeking recovery of ₹87 lakh with interest based on a lease deed executed between the parties.

According to the plaintiff, it vacated the leased premises in 2013 after issuing notice in accordance with the lease terms. However, the defendant allegedly failed to refund the security deposit of ₹47 lakh and other amounts despite repeated requests and a legal notice issued in July 2017.

The defendant filed an application seeking rejection of the suit in limine, contending that the suit was barred by limitation. It argued that the premises were vacated in August 2013 and any suit for recovery of money should have been filed within three years. However, the suit was filed only in December 2018.

The trial court dismissed the application, holding that limitation involved mixed questions of fact and law requiring a full trial.

Allowing the revision petition, Justice Renuka Yara held that the plaint itself disclosed that the cause of action arose in 2013 when the premises were vacated and correspondence regarding settlement of dues took place.

The judge observed that the limitation period for recovery of money is three years and that the suit filed in 2018 was clearly beyond the prescribed period. The court further held that the issuance of a legal notice in 2017 did not extend the limitation period and that the law mandates rejection of a plaint when a suit is barred by law.

Accordingly, the court set aside the trial court’s order, allowed the application for rejection of the plaint, and rejected the suit as being barred by limitation.

HC sets aside Labour Court order on RTC worker reinstatement

Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao of the Telangana High Court set aside a Labour Court award against the Road Transport Corporation directing reinstatement of a daily-wage worker in a long-pending industrial dispute involving the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, holding that the existence of an employer–employee relationship was not established.

The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by APSRTC and another party challenging the award passed by the Labour Court.

The dispute arose from an award directing reinstatement of a worker who claimed to have been engaged as a night watchman-cum-sweeper at the Siddipet bus station, though without back wages or continuity of service.

Challenging the award, the Corporation contended that the Labour Court had committed a serious error in treating the workman as its employee when, in fact, he had been engaged through a private contractor for housekeeping and watchman duties and was never borne on the rolls of the Corporation.

It was further submitted that the alleged attendance register relied upon by the workman was only a photocopy, not proved in accordance with law, and therefore could not be treated as valid evidence to establish employment.

The Corporation also argued that no appointment order, pay slip, staff number, service record or proof of wage payment was produced, and therefore the finding regarding the employer–employee relationship was perverse.

The respondent workman, on the other hand, contended that he had been continuously working at the Siddipet depot for several months under the supervision and control of APSRTC officials, performing duties identical to those of regular Class-IV staff, and that the Corporation could not deny the relationship merely by asserting that the work was outsourced.

It was argued that the Labour Court had rightly drawn an inference from the attendance register and oral evidence showing that the workman had worked for the benefit of the Corporation, and therefore the award of reinstatement was justified.

The respondent further submitted that since the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 is a beneficial legislation, technical rules of evidence should not be applied strictly against the workman.

Accepting the Corporation’s contention, the judge observed that mere supervision or utilisation of services does not by itself establish an employer–employee relationship, particularly in cases of contract labour, unless there is clear proof of direct appointment or payment of wages by the principal employer.

The judge noted that no documentary material such as an appointment order, salary record, staff number or muster roll maintained by the Corporation was produced to substantiate the claim of direct employment.

The court also took note of the fact that the industrial dispute was raised after an inordinate delay of nearly 14 years and held that such unexplained delay, coupled with the absence of reliable evidence, vitiated the findings of the Labour Court.

Relying on settled principles laid down by the Supreme Court, the court reiterated that reinstatement is not an automatic relief in the case of daily-wage or casual workers, particularly where the employment itself is not proved or is of short duration.

Taking into account that the workman had worked for only about 270 days and had since passed away, the judge held that the ends of justice would be met by awarding monetary compensation instead of reinstatement.

Contracutal terms can’t override EPF Act

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court held that contractual terms cannot override statutory obligations under the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act.

The judge was dealing with a plea filed by contractor R. Adinarayana, who supplied outsourced manpower to a government department and questioned a communication issued by the Provident Fund authorities directing recovery of EPF contributions in respect of workers deployed through him.

The petitioner contended that he was paid only three per cent service charges under the agreement and that the responsibility to bear provident fund contributions should fall on the principal employer and not the contractor.

The Provident Fund Organisation opposed the plea, stating that the petitioner was already covered under the EPF Act and that the agreement itself required him to comply with statutory obligations, including payment of EPF and ESI contributions. It was also alleged that contributions were deducted from the workers’ wages but were not remitted, prompting the department to initiate action.

After hearing the submissions, the judge observed that once an establishment is covered under the EPF Act, statutory liability cannot be avoided on the basis of contractual arrangements between the contractor and the principal employer.

The judge further noted that the impugned communication was only an administrative step taken on a complaint and did not amount to a final adjudication of liability, and that the Act provides a complete mechanism for determination of dues after issuing notice and providing an opportunity of hearing.

Holding that disputed questions such as deduction of contributions, number of employees, and extent of liability must be examined by the competent authority under the statute, the judge declined to exercise writ jurisdiction and dismissed the petition as premature, while granting liberty to the petitioner to avail himself of the remedies available under the EPF Act.