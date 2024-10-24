HC Rejects Plea to Save BRS’ Nalgonda Office Demolition

Hyderabad:In a setback to the BRS’ Nalgonda unit, the division bench of the Telangana High Court did not give protection for the unauthorized construction in which the BRS’ district party office is situated.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao was not inclined to issue directions to the Nalgonda municipal commissioner to regularise the construction.



The party office in Nalgonda was situated in the unauthorised construction made in over an acre of land survey numbers 1498 and 1506. No permission was taken by the BRS to construct the office.



In April, 2024, the municipal commissioner of Nalgonda issued demolition notices for the unauthorised construction.



Challenging the same, BRS leader Ramavath Ravindra Kumar approached the single judge seeking setting aside of the commissioner`s notices and to direct the civic authorities to accept their application for regularisation of the building.

But, the single judge had rejected their request on the ground that there is no provision either under the 2019 Act or rules made under the 2019 Act, which permit the municipality to regularise the illegal



construction already made.

Moreover, for the redundant arguments, the single judge slapped Rs 1 lakh fine on the petitioner.

Challenging the single judge order, the party’s Nalgonda unit filed an appeal before the division bench. The bench headed by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe on Wednesday heard the matter and opined that there is no necessity to interfere in the single judge orders.

However, the division bench set aside the fine amount of Rs 1 lakh imposed on the party.