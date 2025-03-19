HC rejects Jeevan Reddy’s anticipatory bail petition

Hyderabad:Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by BRS leader from Armoor constituency Ashannagari Jeevan Reddy, in relation to illegally encroaching a private land. However, the court granted anticipatory bail to Ashannagari Rajitha, wife of Jeevan Reddy and his mother Ashannagari Raju Bai.

Mokila and Chevella police had registered separate FIRs against them based on the complaint by one Sama Damodhar Reddy stating that Jeevan Reddy had threatened them and has tried to grab the land in the name of a memorandum of understanding. Mokila police booked a case of criminal trespass, wrongful restraint, extortion after being subjected to fear of threat, cheating and criminal intimidation. This referred to a dispute over the land of Chaitanya Resorts located in bearing sy. no. 349, 351, 358 to 360, 362, 367 to 375, 377, 386 to 388, 390, 391 to 395, 397 to 400, 425, 435, 439, 441, 439 and 444 at Tungatoor.



Following a separate complaint by one Damodhar Reddy, the Chevella police registered an FIR against Jeevan Reddy and his associates on charges of coercion over the land of about 20 acres in sy. no. 32, 35, 36 and 38, at Earlapally in Chevella mandal. The complainant claimed that there was a function hall on the land in the name of his father Parma Reddy. Jeevan Reddy, Rajitha and Rajubai claimed that they owned half the land, demolished the building and went in for a new construction. When Damodhar Reddy tried to stop the demolition, Jeevan Reddy and his henchmen threatened him with dire consequences.



Incidentally, prior to filing the anticipatory bail petitions, the petitioners had filed two criminal petitions seeking to quash the criminal cases against them. When the court had dismissed the quash petitions, they sought anticipatory bail.