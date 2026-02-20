HC Questions SEC on Multiple Voter IDs of Ibrahimpatnam Councilor

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has sought a response from the State Election Commission on a writ petition challenging the election of a municipal councillor in Ibrahimpatnam of Rangareddy district.

The petition was filed by Eegala Ramulu, who alleged that the elected councillor, Chilkala Bugga Ramulu, possessed three separate voter identity cards and used them to vote and contest elections in both gram panchayat and municipal polls. The petitioner contended that the alleged multiple registrations violated the principle of one elector photo identity card (EPIC) per voter.

According to the plea, a representation dated January 31, 2026, was submitted to the commissioner of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, the Chief Election Commissioner of Telangana, the district collector and district election officer of Ranga Reddy district, and the returning officer of Ibrahimpatnam Municipality. The petitioner stated that no action had been taken on the complaint.

The writ petition cited alleged violations of provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, including Sections 17, 18, 33-A, 100(1)(d)(iv) and 125A. It further contended that the inaction of authorities infringed Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar directed the standing counsel for the State Election Commission to obtain instructions in the matter and permitted the petitioner to implead necessary parties.

The case has been posted for further hearing on March 5, 2026.