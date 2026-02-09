HC Questions Legal Basis of Pension and Housing Claims by Telangana Agitators

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday questioned the legal basis of claims seeking pensions and allotment of house sites by individuals identifying themselves as participants in the Telangana statehood movement. Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy was hearing a writ petition filed by Gollapally Nagaraju and eight others, who sought directions to the state to implement alleged assurances made to Telangana agitators.

The petitioners contended that despite letters written by Hyderabad collector on May 9 and August 22, 2025, to the freedom fighters department and repeated personal representations, the government had failed to extend welfare measures such as pensions and house sites. They argued that the prolonged inaction, even after 12 years of state formation, violated their legitimate expectations.

Justice Reddy questioned whether there was any government order existed backing such benefits. The court observed that participation in the Telangana agitation did not automatically confer benefits akin to freedom fighters and noted that statehood movement could not be equated with struggles against the British or the rule of the Nizam. Granting such relief without a policy framework, the court cautioned, could open a “Pandora’s box” leading to widespread claims.

The court directed government counsel to inform the court of the stand of the government and adjourned the matter to February 23.