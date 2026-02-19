HC Quashes Case Against BJP Leader Keerthi Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court quashed the criminal proceedings against BJP state committee member Juturu Keerthi Reddy in connection with an alleged incident near a polling booth during the General Elections in 2024. It was the case of the prosecution that a meeting was staged in front of polling booth No. 15, where certain persons affiliated to the BJP allegedly conducted a dharna protesting the purported illegal deletion of a large number of voters from the electoral rolls and the alleged wrongful confinement of voters.

The police alleged that the gathering violated the Model Code of Conduct in force during the elections and registered a case under various provisions of BNS. Counsel for the petitioner, E. Venkata Siddhartha, argued that she had not committed any unlawful act and that her presence at the location was limited to raising concerns regarding electoral irregularities. It was argued that there was no material to attribute any specific overt act to her.

Upon examining the record, the court found that there was no substantive material establishing her involvement in any unlawful assembly or violation as alleged. Holding that continuation of the proceedings would amount to abuse of the process of law, the court allowed the petition and quashed the criminal case insofar as it concerned Keerthi Reddy.