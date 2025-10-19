HC Orders Telangana Government to Curb Animal Cruelty During Sadar Fete

Karimnagar: In response to a petition filed by animal welfare activist Adulapuram Goutham from Karimnagar district, the Telangana High Court has directed state authorities, including the police and the Animal Husbandry Department, to immediately review and take measures to prevent animal cruelty during the upcoming annual Sadar Festival, celebrated a day before Diwali.

The court instructed the respondent authorities to consider the petitioner’s representation before granting any permissions for Sadar Festival events. It also received an interim plea (IA No. 1 of 2025) seeking strict enforcement of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 during the festival to prevent physical abuse or exploitation of buffaloes and bulls.

The petitioner, A. Goutham, an animal welfare activist associated with the Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI), argued that while the Sadar Festival is an age-old cultural celebration, its sanctity has been compromised by acts of cruelty. He pointed out that during the festivities, buffaloes and bulls are allegedly dragged with ropes tied through their nostrils, beaten, and forced to perform unnatural movements for public entertainment.

The activist stated that such acts inflict physical pain, injury, exhaustion, and psychological distress on the animals, constituting clear violations of existing laws. The petition aims to preserve the traditional and cultural essence of the festival with dignity and compassion.

Meanwhile, police officials have sought time to obtain instructions on whether official permission has already been granted for this year’s celebration.