HC Orders Status Quo on Hindu Graveyard in Warangal

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the commissioner of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and the municipal administration wing to maintain status quo with regard to the 150-year-old ‘Hindu Smashana Vatika’ at Sakarasi Kunta in Kareemabad of Warangal.



The court directed the GWMC counsel to apprise the court the contentions of the municipal commissioner on reports that municipal authorities were desecrating the existing graves in the graveyard, within two weeks. Till then the status quo orders will hold good, the court said.

Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar was hearing a petition filed by B. Amrutha Lakshmi and M. Naga Deepak, who complained that without issuing any notice or citing a reason, the GWMC was desecrating graves.

According to them, the family members of Akarapu had donated 15 acres in the name of Akarapur Veera Lakshmi for the Hindu graveyard. Of the land, 10 acres were occupied by other people and only five acres were left for the graveyard, which is being used as crematorium/burial ground.

They contended that the corporation’s action was not only illegal but also hurting the sentiments of Hindus, more particularly the religious sentiments of Aaradhya Lingadhari Brahmins, whose elders’ graves are situated in the land.

Justice Vinod Kumar heard the petition and issued notices before admission to GWMC and the municipal administration, seeking the contentions of GWMC on the allegations in the petition.