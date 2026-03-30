HC Notices Over Pollution In Himayatsagar, Osmansagar

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court took on file a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging pollution in the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs, drinking water sources for the twin cities. The panel comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin entertained a letter and treated it as PIL.

The letter, based on a news report, highlighted an increase in toxic levels of pollution in the reservoirs and referred to the findings of a study by the Maulana Azad National Urdu University. It was alleged that the primary causes of such pollution included the discharge of untreated sewage from surrounding villages, industrial effluents, and agricultural run-off into the reservoirs, posing a serious threat to public health and environmental safety.

The panel directed the irrigation and command area development department; the HMWS&SB and the Telangana Pollution Control Board to file their response detailing the extent of pollution and the steps taken in discharge of their statutory responsibilities, including setting up sewage treatment plants and ensuring a safe water supply. The panel further directed the GHMC and the municipal administration and urban development department to place on record the measures undertaken to prevent the inflow of polluted sewage from nearby colonies, villages, and industrial units into the reservoirs. Granting four weeks’ time, the panel accordingly adjourned the matter for further hearing.

Accused in alprazolam case gets bail The Telangana High Court granted regular bail to an accused in a narcotics case involving the alleged illegal manufacture and distribution of alprazolam. The judge allowed the criminal petition filed by S. Narendra Goud who was arrested in connection with a case registered by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau. The case involves offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. According to the prosecution, the case originated from a raid conducted in September 2025 at a premises in Old Bowenpally, Hyderabad, where an alleged illegal alprazolam manufacturing unit was uncovered. The officials reportedly seized over 3.3 kg of alprazolam, precursor chemicals, laboratory equipment, and ₹21.4 lakh in cash, believed to be proceeds from the sale of narcotic substances. Counsel for the petitioner argued that the accused was falsely implicated based solely on inadmissible confessional statements, with no direct recovery of contraband from his possession. It was contended that there was no substantive evidence linking him to the alleged manufacturing activity or conspiracy. Opposing the plea, the prosecution maintained that the offences were serious in nature and warned that the accused, if released, could influence witnesses or tamper with evidence. After considering the submissions and the period of custody since November 5, the judge observed that the main accused was already been granted bail and found it appropriate to extend similar relief to the petitioner. The criminal petition was accordingly allowed.



