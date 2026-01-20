HC Not Inclined to Stay Proceedings on Establishment of Kothagudem Municipal Corporation

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday was not inclined to issue any interim directions in a batch of petitions questioning the creation of the Kothagudem Municipal Corporation (KMC), which came into existence after the amalgamation of Kothagudem and Paloncha municipalities in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin was dealing with a petition challenged the establishment of the KMC primarily on the assertion that certain villages within the Scheduled Areas as per the Presidential Notification dated 07.12.1950 had been included in the civic body without the compliance of Article 243ZC(3) of the Constitution of India.

The government informed the court that it had submitted a detailed counter-affidavits rejecting the allegations made by the petitioners. The bench observed that the petitioners were unable, at this stage, to establish that the villages in question are located within the Scheduled Area as defined under the Presidential Notification. The court found no immediate grounds to interfere and postponed further consideration of the matter by four weeks.