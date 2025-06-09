HC Not Inclined to Quash Case Against Padi Kaushik Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court was not inclined to quash a criminal case registered against BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy with regard to his campaign speech during the 2023 Assembly elections, which was reported as a violation of the model code of conduct. The High Court gave him some relief, quashing the charge of disobeying an order promulgated by a public servant, under Section 188 of the IPC, calling it legally untenable.

The court said that Kaushik Reddy has to appear for trial in connection with the election speech case, which was registered at the Kamalapur police station, based on a complaint by the Kamalapur mandal parishad development officer (MPDO). The complaint was supported by a video allegedly showing Kaushik Reddy making provocative remarks.

In the video, the MLA is purportedly heard saying: “If you don’t vote for us, be prepared to witness the funeral of the three of us. If we win, it will be a victory rally. If not, join us in our funeral procession.”

Following this, a chargesheet was filed citing violation of election rules and the model code of conduct (MCC). Kaushik Reddy challenged the validity of the case, arguing that the video CD was neither submitted to the court nor mentioned in the chargesheet. He also pointed out that all five witnesses listed were government officials, with no voters included, and thereby questioned the legitimacy of the prosecution’s evidence.