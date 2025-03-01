HC modifies ruling on allowing under-16 children in theatres for late-night shows

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court modified its January 24 order with regard to barring under-16 children from watching movies after 11 pm in theatres and multiplexes. This follows a request by multiplex operators and theatre owners.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy also directed the state government to take decision on regulating the entry of children below 16 years of age in theatres and multiplexes before 11 am and after 11 pm.



The judge had earlier made it clear that till such a decision is taken by the state government, under-16 children cannot be allowed to watch films after 11 pm.



However, theatre and multiplex operators approached the High Court on that decision with an interim application.



Senior counsel S. Niranjan Reddy, representing them, argued that there are no statutory restriction for allowing children of any age to watch late-night movies. He pointed out that such orders were issued in a petition challenging the enhanced ticket prices for 'Pushpa-2' and 'Game Changer' and allowing screening of benefit shows/additional shows, which was not a question in this petition. But the court gave directions restricting children from late night shows, which was not within the scope of the petition.



Senior counsel submitted that so far as the direction given by the court to the government to consult all stakeholders and take necessary decision for regulating entry of children, the multiplex operators were not aggrieved.



Upon hearing senior counsel, Justice Vijaysen Reddy opined that the matter required the opinion of multiplex operators, whose interests were stated to be adversely affected. The judge also viewed that the orders may have ramifications all over the state and may cause substantial loss to multiplexes and theatres during the release of new movies.

As it was contended that the multiplex operators were re stakeholders, they ought to be given opportunity before any order is passed. In the interest of justice, the order dated January 24 has been modified.