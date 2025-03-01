HC junks quo warranto writ against bar council

Hyderabad: A quo warranto writ was filed by Madhupu Shahikant, contending, inter alia, that the term of office of the present Bar Council members had expired in 2020 and that their continuation was contrary to law. A two-judge panel the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice P. Sam Koshy and Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda, was hearing the writ petition, which, however, did not brook from the scrutiny of the administrative wing of the court, as the registry raised preliminary objections regarding the maintainability of a quo warranto writ petition in the stated circumstances. Counsel appearing for the petitioner failed to muster sufficient reasons to justify filing of a quo warranto writ petition. After constant probing, the petitioner sought leave and withdrew the writ petition.