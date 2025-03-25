HC Issues Notices to TG and TGSPSC on Group-1 Papers Evaluation

Hyderabad: Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao of the Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the state government, TGSPSC and its chairman in a petition seeking re-evaluation of Group-1 examination papers and directed that the responses be filed within four weeks.

The judge was dealing with a petition filed by S. Naresh and 22 Group-1 aspirants complaining that the paper evaluation was not done in a fair and transparent manner. They contended that evaluators, who were hired by the TGSPSC, were not familiar with several topics and most of the evaluators did not know Telugu and Urdu. Candidates who wrote the exams in Telugu and Urdu languages could have lost marks, the petitioners contended.

Anirudh Sadhu, counsel for the petitioners, brought to the notice of the court the press release issued by the TGSPSC on March 13, 2025, giving clarification over alleged misinformation on the recruitment process.

According to him, the TGSPSC clarified that 351 experts in 12 topics had been hired from throughout the country. However, the examination covered 18 topics. He said most of the experts hired from outside were not familiar with Telugu and Urdu. He also submitted that the experts from outside the state did not have expertise on topics like the Telangana movement and local history. Hence, counsel said, the petitioners had sought re-evaluation.

P.S. Rajasekhar, counsel for TGSPSC, refuted the arguments of the petitioners and submitted that filing of the petition was premature as the results were yet to be announced. The court adjourned the case to April 21.