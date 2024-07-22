HC Issues Notice to Telangana Govt on Medical Vacancies

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti issued notice to the Chief Secretary and several officials, directing them to respond to a PIL alleging government inaction in filling up vacancies among medical and para-medical staff in state-run hospitals and strengthening infrastructure.

Other officials served the notice were the health principal secretary, director of medical education and director of public health.

The bench was hearing the PIL filed by Keethineedi Akhil Sri Guru Teja, president of the NGO Help the People Charitable Trust. It said the number of doctors and nurses and infrastructure facilities were inadequate to serve the poor who throng the hospitals.

Chikkudu Prabhakar, counsel for the petitioner, said poor patients were being denied quality and timely medical aid as guaranteed by the Constitution due to these shortfalls. The court adjourned hearing to four weeks.