HC Issued Notices to Kadiyam And Jagityal MLA Sanjay Along With The Speaker

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Telangana Assembly Speaker and MLAs M. Sanjay Kumar and Kadiyam Srihari in connection with petitions challenging the dismissal of disqualification proceedings against alleged defectors from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the ruling Congress party.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin was hearing a batch of petitions filed by the BRS and its legislators, contesting the Speaker’s decision to reject disqualification pleas against certain MLAs who were elected on a BRS ticket but are alleged to have shifted allegiance.

During the hearing, the Bench directed the respondents to file their counters and ordered that the petitions be tagged with similar matters already pending before the court. The case has been adjourned to April 16 for further hearing.

In petitions filed by the BRS party challenging the Speaker’s orders, seven petitions came up for hearing on March 25, while two petitions were heard on Thursday.