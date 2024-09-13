HC Issued Notices to CS, DGP and Others in a Contempt Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court issued notices to the principal secretary, home, the DGP and the Chief Secretary, seeking a response within three weeks in a contempt case filed for not complying court orders with regard to the functioning of State Police Complaints Authority (SPCA) and District Police Complaints Authority (DPCA).

A division bench of High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T. Vinod Kumar was hearing a contempt case seeking a direction to punish the officers for violating the orders of court’s orders on August 24, 2023.

In that order, the court had directed the state government to make the SPCA and DPCAs and gave ample time to establish them, in a PIL of 2022 which had complained that despite of the directions of the apex court the state government had not established the bodies.

As the order was not complied with, the petitioner filed the contempt case which the court on Friday issued notices.