HC hears petition on KCR’s absence from Assembly

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has taken up a petition challenging the absence of former Chief Minister and Gajwel MLA K. Chandrashekar Rao from Assembly proceedings. The petition, filed as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Vijaypal Reddy, questions KCR’s continued absence despite holding the position of Leader of the Opposition.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s advocate argued that as the Leader of the Opposition, KCR has a fundamental responsibility to raise public concerns in the Assembly.

However, the court questioned the jurisdictional basis for its interference in the matter. Meanwhile, the Assembly's legislative affairs counsel contended that the PIL lacked legal standing on this issue.

Following initial arguments, the High Court postponed the hearing for two weeks, leaving the matter pending further deliberation.