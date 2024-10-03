HC Grants Bail to Viveka Murder Accused

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court granted regular bail to Sunil Yadav, who is second accused in the murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case.

The CBI arrested Yadav in Goa on August 2, 2021. in relation to the murder case. A close associate of the slain leader’s family, three of bail petitions were dismissed earlier by the CBI court as well as the High Court. Recently, he filed the fourth bail petition and his counsel T.L. Nayan Kumar argued that the petitioner had been in jail for more than three years and moreover, there is no likelihood of commencement of trial in the case.



Justice K. Lakshman granted bail to Yadav by imposing several conditions. He was released on bail on executing a personal bond for a sum of `25,000 along with two sureties. He shall report before SHO, Pulivendula police station in Kadapa district every Saturday. He should surrender his passport and not interfere with the trial of Viveka’s murder case, in any manner, the court ruled.

