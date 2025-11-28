HC Gives Ultimatum to Hydraa Chief, Asks Him To Respect Court Directions

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court, enraged at his presumptuous conduct, on Thursday gave an ultimatum to HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath to be dignified in the matter of court proceedings and directions.

The division bench comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice B.R. Madhusudhan Rao expressed anger at Ranganath’s absence in court in a contempt case related to the Bathakummakunta in Bagh Amberpet, despite a Form-1 notice being issued against him for his physical presence at the hearing.

The High Court had issued the Form-I notice to Ranganath in October for appearance in the contempt case over restoration works at the Bathukammakunta in spite of its status quo orders.

Ranganath did not appear before the court on Thursday. The reasons set out in his affidavit seeking dispensation of personal appearance prompted the court to take strong exception. The court also took serious note of the submissions made by his counsel that “He (Ranganath) does not want to trouble the court” with his appearance.

Ranganath had submitted to the court that due to the official exigencies and unavoidable disaster management responsibilities which required his immediate attention at Bachupally, he could not be present at the court. He sought dispensation of his presence on Thursday as well as in future hearings of the case.

The bench observed that the court would appreciate the consideration shown by Ranganath about the court being troubled with his appearance. The bench observed that if the court so wanted, the alleged contemnor could be brought to the court and made to stand from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm.

"We never went for such things… but, if necessary, the court can do it,” the bench observed. Questioning special government counsel Swaroop Oorilla about the conduct of Ranganath, the court observed that it was not warranted and asked how could he presume that the court would dispense his appearance during all hearings.

The court directed Ranganath to appear on December 5 and cautioned if he did not do so, non-bailable warrants would be issued.