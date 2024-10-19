HC Gives the Go Ahead for Conduct of Group-1 Mains From Oct 21

Hyderabad:A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice Abhinandan Kumar Shavili and Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty dismissed the writ appeals that sought a direction to cancel the Group-1 preliminary examination conducted by TGSPSC and postponement of the main examination.

The division bench order has paved the way for commission to go ahead with the Group-1 Mains from October 21.



While dismissing the writ appeals, the bench observed that for the sake of six petitioners, the future of over 32,000 students, who are appearing for the exam, cannot be put at stake.



The court order noted: “the notification for Group-1 dated 19-2-2024 clearly speaks about the entire schedule-preliminary exam will be held in June and the main examination in September/October. Once the selection process schedule is released, the question of postponement would not arise at all.”



It observed, “more than 32,000 candidates are likely to appear for the main examination and more than 90 per cent of them have already downloaded their hall tickets. Postponing the examinations at this juncture would disable the entire administration, which is involved in holding the Group-1 main examination. This will be tantamount to prejudice. Moreover, two petitioners have already qualified for the main examination. Therefore, stalling the examination process just for the sake of some petitioners is not correct.”

The bench found fault with the petitioners’ approach in filing writ petitions and writ appeals, thereby creating hurdles for the smooth conduct of the exam.

“The petitioners have participated in the selection process, having written the preliminary examination. Having been unsuccessful in their attempt, they cannot now challenge the notification dated 19-2-2024. They should have challenged the notification prior to declaration of the preliminary examination results, not after the results are published.”

