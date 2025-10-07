HC Gave Last Chance to HMDA Commissioner to File Counters on Shifting of OGH

Hyderabad: In the plea challenging the shifting of the Osmania General Hospital from Afzalgunj to the Goshamahal police grounds, the Telangana High Court on Monday gave a last chance to the HMDA commissioner to file a response to the notice issued earlier or faces costs.

A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin was hearing a PIL filed by Gundolu Ramu, yoga trainer and social worker from Goshamahal, challenging the government’s decision to transfer 32 acres of the Goshamahal police stadium land to the health department for the construction of a new building complex for the Osmania General Hospital. The petitioner sought suspension of the government order (GO) Ms No. 45, dated January 30, 2025, issued for the purpose.

Government counsel informed the court that certain issues required the commissioner’s clarification and sought time to file a reply. The government has already filed its counter affidavit and would respond to the counter affidavits filed by the petitioners in due course, he said.

On July 11, the court had issued notices to the Chief Secretary, principal secretaries of the home, roads and buildings, and finance departments, the Hyderabad district collector, the commissioners of GHMC and HMDA, the Hyderabad police commissioner, the Director of Medical Education, and the chief engineer, directing them to respond. The HMDA commissioner has to file the counters.

The Advocate General had earlier stated that relocating of the Osmania Hospital was a policy decision aimed at providing modern healthcare facilities, given that the existing hospital building was over 110 years old and many parts were in a dilapidated condition. The matter was adjourned for two weeks.