HC directs RG of High Court to furnish report on Medical facilities in the courts

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Registrar General of the Telangana High Court to furnish a comprehensive report regarding the medical facilities on the premises of all courts in the state.

The High Court wanted to know about the availability of medical dispensaries on the premises of the courts, working medical staff and infrastructure, the number of ambulances on-site and their condition.

A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara sought the report in a week, while dealing with a PIL complaining about inadequate medical facilities for critical care and emergency services to the litigants, staff and advocates in the courts.

Harsha Vardhan Gujjeti, advocate, who filed the PIL cited the death of two advocates due to heart attack and other ailments, while attending to court work. Along with the affidavit, Harsha Vardhan furnished the report published in Deccan Chronicle on February 19 regarding advocate Pusunooru Venugopal Rao who had collapsed and died of a heart attack while presenting a case before a single judge bench of the High Court. The report stated that the Venugopal Rao’s colleagues tried to revive him and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but to no avail.

He also furnished a report in Deccan Chronicle on February 20, that another advocate, Venkata Ramana, who practiced in the Secunderabad courts, collapsed and died at a bank in Marredpally, where he had gone to pay a court challan in the afternoon session. The petitioner said that availability of proper critical care would have helped revive the two advocates.