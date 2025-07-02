HC Directs Regularisation Of Temple Prasadam Workers

Hyderabad: Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court directed consideration of cases of prasadam makers of Sri Anjaneya Swami Devasthanam, Kondagattu, and Sri Gnana Saraswati Devasthanam, Basara, for regularisation. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by workers of Sri Anjaneya Swami Devasthanam, makers of laddu and pulihora, who contended that they had been rendering continuous service since 2003, well before the endowments department assumed control of the temple, but were still treated as contingent or outsourced staff, denied regular pay and grade benefits. They relied on two GOs which mandate regularisation of employees appointed prior to 2014 and grant of pay scale and Annual Grade Increment (AGI) benefits. They also pointed out that despite an interim order issued in March 2024 directing the authorities to pay them wages on par with regular staff, no such implementation had occurred. In a separate writ plea, over 70 employees of the Basara temple including poojaris, prasadam workers, sweepers, attendants, cooks, and electricians, alleged that though they had also served continuously since around 2002-03 in core roles essential to temple administration, they too were denied regularisation and benefits, even as the same GOs were implemented in respect of other similarly placed workers. The petitioners in both matters argued that the failure to implement the GOs in their cases amounted to hostile discrimination and a violation of their constitutional rights, especially when others with equal length of service and duties had already been regularised. Taking note of these submissions, the judge observed that the petitioners’ representations had been long pending without action, despite the clear legal framework and directions favouring similarly placed employees. The judge accordingly directed the respondent authorities to consider the petitioners’ claims afresh, regularise their services based on length of service and seniority, and extend all applicable benefits, including AGIs, in terms of the GOs. The judge ordered that the entire exercise be completed within three weeks in accordance with law and the principles of natural justice.



HC hears plea on shifting boys’ wing



Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea filed by parents of students studying in a Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institution at Alugunoor, Karimnagar district, challenging the decision of the authorities to shift the boys’ wing of the institution to other campuses in Hyderabad and nearby districts. The judge was hearing a writ plea by Uppuleti Sampath and others, who contended that the institution was established in 2006 to provide intensive IIT/NEET coaching to socially backward students and that their wards had taken admission into the MPC stream and completed their first year in the Karimnagar campus. They alleged that the sudden relocation of the boys’ wing to Gowlidoddi, Chilkur and Mahendra Hills located over 150 km away was arbitrary, lacked parental consent, and would severely disrupt the academic continuity of their wards. The petitioners further argued that separate hostel facilities for boys and girls already existed at Karimnagar and there was no valid reason for the shift. The respondent authorities, including the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, submitted that the restructuring was essential for academic streamlining and improved coaching outcomes. It was contended that the Karimnagar campus was the only co-educational institution and had shown comparatively poor performance, leading to multiple complaints from principals. They also contended that the relocation was to premier campuses and that both students and parents had consented to the move as part of an integrated coaching programme. After briefly hearing the matter, the judge directed the respondents to file their response and posted the matter for further hearing.



HC admits plea on illegal buildings on temple land



Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court admitted a writ plea complaining of failure by municipal authorities to stall the illegal construction on temple land. G. Lalitha, a devotee of the Sri Krishna Ji Temple at Bakshigunj in the city complained in her writ petition that the civic authorities were turning a blind eye to illegal construction by private individuals on temple premises. According to the petitioner, unauthorised structures were raised on approximately 727 square yards of temple land. It was pointed out that these include a ground floor structure spread over 300 square yards, and a three-storey building (ground plus two floors) on an additional 200 square yards. The petitioner alleged that the constructions were sanctioned under the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TSbPASS) through misrepresentation of facts. Though the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) later identified the violations and issued revocation orders on February 19, no meaningful action was taken to halt or demolish the structures. It was further contended that while notices were issued to the violators, no documents were furnished in response. Despite this, the illegal construction continues unabated. Citing constitutional provisions, counsel for petitioner argued that the failure of the authorities to carry out their statutory duty was unconstitutional, arbitrary, and in violation of the GHMC Act. Counsel further argued that the private individuals involved belong to the Muslim community, which caused apprehensions among local residents. The judge, however, chided counsel for communalising the story when it was argued that the illegal constructions were by persons belonging to a minority community and this caused apprehension among the local residents. Cautioning a vast communalising and politicising the issue Justice Reddy said that the matter should remain focus on the alleged illegal violations. The government pleader sought time to obtain instructions. The judge accordingly posted the matter for further hearing tomorrow.



HC lets DEECET aspirant into counselling



Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court directed the convenor of the DEECET [Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test] to permit a 29-year-old candidate to participate in the seat allocation process under the academic year 2025–27. The order comes even though the counselling process had already concluded. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Kampela Harish, who holds a diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana. He was denied participation in the DEECET counselling on the grounds that he did not possess the required Intermediate qualification. In his plea, he pointed out that the said diploma is recognised as equivalent to Intermediate as per the government order dated October 27, 2001, and an equivalency certificate issued by the Board supports this. Despite submitting a representation on June 18, the petitioner was not considered for counselling. The Government Pleader acknowledged that the petitioner’s diploma is indeed equivalent to Intermediate and that he is eligible under the rules. Taking note of the urgency, the judge observed that the denial of participation in the counselling process was arbitrary and in violation of Articles of the Constitution. Since the seat allotment is scheduled to take place on July 5, the judge ordered the authorities to verify his documents and, if he meets the eligibility criteria, include him in the seat allotment.