HC Directs Mancherial Police to Adhere to Due Process in Investigation

Hyderabad, June 28: Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court directed the Mancherial town police station officials to strictly follow the procedure with regard to the investigation of a criminal case registered against BRS former MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao and 28 others.

The court also directed the investigating officer to inform the court of status of the investigation and to produce the copies of the statements.The judge was hearing the criminal petition filed by Nadipelli Diwakar, former MLA, and the others, seeking a direction to stay proceedings in FIR No. 386 of 2025, for unlawful assembly and wrongful restraint, among others.

The case was registered against the petitioners for holding a dharna on National Highway 363 at Bellampalli, without obtaining permission from the police and raising slogans demanding the arrest of Congress workers who they alleged had attacked BRS activists. Amruth Rao Jukant, counsel for the petitioner, said that BRS workers were injured grievously in the clash, but the police registered cases only against the petitioners.