HC Directs HYDRAA To Remove Fence On Lake Area

Former MLA granted bail in poll case

The Telangana High Court granted anticipatory bail to former MLA ‘Pilot’ Rohith Reddy and eight others in connection with alleged disturbances during the Tandur municipal election counting. The judge allowed a criminal petition filed by Rohith Reddy and the eight others in a crime registered at Tandur Town police station, Vikarabad district. The case relates to an incident that occurred on February 13, when police personnel deployed for bandobust duty during the municipal election counting alleged that the accused unlawfully assembled near St Marks School, Tandur, in violation of prohibitory orders issued under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). According to the prosecution, the accused obstructed public servants in the discharge of their duties, attempted to enter the counting centre without permission, and staged a protest on the highway, thereby attracting offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Counsel for the petitioners contended that they merely questioned the authorities regarding the presence of certain individuals inside the counting booths despite the prohibitory orders and denied allegations of assault, unlawful assembly, or obstruction of official duties. It was contended that the case was politically motivated. Opposing the plea, the public prosecutor argued that the accused violated the prohibitory orders, assaulted police officials, and obstructed traffic. The state pointed to alleged prior criminal antecedents and argued that the petitioners ought to have first approached the Sessions Court. After considering the rival submissions, the judge observed that the offences alleged were punishable with imprisonment of less than seven years and that custodial interrogation was not shown to be indispensable at this stage. Noting that the witnesses are primarily public officials, the judge granted anticipatory bail.





Plea to register case against police in alleged custodial death case