 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

HC Directs HYDRAA To Remove Fence On Lake Area

Telangana
24 Feb 2026 1:03 AM IST

Plea to register case against police in alleged custodial death case

HC Directs HYDRAA To Remove Fence On Lake Area
x

Hyderabad: Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed HYDRAA to remove a fence it has raised at the full tank level of Mondikunta at Khanamet of Serlingampally mandal. The interim order was made in a writ petition filed by a local agriculturalist, G. Mahipal Yadav. The petitioner questioned the action of the irrigation and HYDRAA officials in demolishing his sheds on the land “without issuing any notice or considering the revised FTL map issued by the irrigation department”. It was the case of the petitioner that the HYDRAA authorities over the weekend arrived at the land in question, highhandedly demolished the sheds and raised the fence. The judge quizzed HYDRAA counsel as to how they could have entered upon certain land and even raised a fence without even a semblance of a procedure and issuing notice to the effected parties. The judge accordingly directed the authorities to remove the constructed fence and file its counter on the various aspects of the matter and posted the matter after two weeks.

Former MLA granted bail in poll case

The Telangana High Court granted anticipatory bail to former MLA ‘Pilot’ Rohith Reddy and eight others in connection with alleged disturbances during the Tandur municipal election counting. The judge allowed a criminal petition filed by Rohith Reddy and the eight others in a crime registered at Tandur Town police station, Vikarabad district. The case relates to an incident that occurred on February 13, when police personnel deployed for bandobust duty during the municipal election counting alleged that the accused unlawfully assembled near St Marks School, Tandur, in violation of prohibitory orders issued under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). According to the prosecution, the accused obstructed public servants in the discharge of their duties, attempted to enter the counting centre without permission, and staged a protest on the highway, thereby attracting offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Counsel for the petitioners contended that they merely questioned the authorities regarding the presence of certain individuals inside the counting booths despite the prohibitory orders and denied allegations of assault, unlawful assembly, or obstruction of official duties. It was contended that the case was politically motivated. Opposing the plea, the public prosecutor argued that the accused violated the prohibitory orders, assaulted police officials, and obstructed traffic. The state pointed to alleged prior criminal antecedents and argued that the petitioners ought to have first approached the Sessions Court. After considering the rival submissions, the judge observed that the offences alleged were punishable with imprisonment of less than seven years and that custodial interrogation was not shown to be indispensable at this stage. Noting that the witnesses are primarily public officials, the judge granted anticipatory bail.


Plea to register case against police in alleged custodial death case

In a petition alleging custodial death and official inaction, Justice N. Tukaramji of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea seeking registration of a murder case against police personnel, the constituting of a judicial inquiry, and for consequential monetary compensation of `50 lakh to the family of the deceased. Godugula Sumitra filed a writ plea alleging police custodial death of her husband Bannappa in 2015. The petitioners alleged that the custodial death was at the instance of officials from Marredpally police station and that despite a complaint lodged in 2015, no criminal case was registered. The petition sought a direction to register a case under the Indian Penal Code against the police officials concerned. Counsel for the petitioners contended that the refusal to register the complaint constituted a clear dereliction of statutory duty and amounted to a violation of the right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. It was argued that a judicial inquiry is mandatory in cases of custodial death, and that the respondents failed to initiate such an inquiry in accordance with the law.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana High Court 
India Southern States Telangana 
L. Ravichander
About the AuthorL. Ravichander
The writer is a senior counsel of the Telangana high court

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X