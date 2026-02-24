HC Directs HYDRAA To Remove Fence On Lake Area
Plea to register case against police in alleged custodial death case
Hyderabad: Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed HYDRAA to remove a fence it has raised at the full tank level of Mondikunta at Khanamet of Serlingampally mandal. The interim order was made in a writ petition filed by a local agriculturalist, G. Mahipal Yadav. The petitioner questioned the action of the irrigation and HYDRAA officials in demolishing his sheds on the land “without issuing any notice or considering the revised FTL map issued by the irrigation department”. It was the case of the petitioner that the HYDRAA authorities over the weekend arrived at the land in question, highhandedly demolished the sheds and raised the fence. The judge quizzed HYDRAA counsel as to how they could have entered upon certain land and even raised a fence without even a semblance of a procedure and issuing notice to the effected parties. The judge accordingly directed the authorities to remove the constructed fence and file its counter on the various aspects of the matter and posted the matter after two weeks.
Former MLA granted bail in poll case
The Telangana High Court granted anticipatory bail to former MLA ‘Pilot’ Rohith Reddy and eight others in connection with alleged disturbances during the Tandur municipal election counting. The judge allowed a criminal petition filed by Rohith Reddy and the eight others in a crime registered at Tandur Town police station, Vikarabad district. The case relates to an incident that occurred on February 13, when police personnel deployed for bandobust duty during the municipal election counting alleged that the accused unlawfully assembled near St Marks School, Tandur, in violation of prohibitory orders issued under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). According to the prosecution, the accused obstructed public servants in the discharge of their duties, attempted to enter the counting centre without permission, and staged a protest on the highway, thereby attracting offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Counsel for the petitioners contended that they merely questioned the authorities regarding the presence of certain individuals inside the counting booths despite the prohibitory orders and denied allegations of assault, unlawful assembly, or obstruction of official duties. It was contended that the case was politically motivated. Opposing the plea, the public prosecutor argued that the accused violated the prohibitory orders, assaulted police officials, and obstructed traffic. The state pointed to alleged prior criminal antecedents and argued that the petitioners ought to have first approached the Sessions Court. After considering the rival submissions, the judge observed that the offences alleged were punishable with imprisonment of less than seven years and that custodial interrogation was not shown to be indispensable at this stage. Noting that the witnesses are primarily public officials, the judge granted anticipatory bail.
In a petition alleging custodial death and official inaction, Justice N. Tukaramji of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea seeking registration of a murder case against police personnel, the constituting of a judicial inquiry, and for consequential monetary compensation of `50 lakh to the family of the deceased. Godugula Sumitra filed a writ plea alleging police custodial death of her husband Bannappa in 2015. The petitioners alleged that the custodial death was at the instance of officials from Marredpally